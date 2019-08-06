Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Sigmatron International (SGMA) Sentiment Is 0.63

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 139.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vista Capital Partners Inc acquired 468 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Vista Capital Partners Inc holds 804 shares with $1.43M value, up from 336 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $885.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $25.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.9. About 3.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) –

Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.80, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold their holdings in Sigmatron International Inc. The funds in our database reported: 992,267 shares, down from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sigmatron International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent well-known provider of electronic manufacturing services . The company has market cap of $18.58 million. The Company’s EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in SigmaTron International, Inc. for 207 shares. Barclays Plc owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 184,300 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 33,300 shares.

The stock increased 4.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 17,810 shares traded. SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) has declined 38.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMA News: 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Continue to Face Headwinds in Component Marketplace; 09/03/2018 Sigmatron Intl: SigmaTron Source 4Q, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Component Shortages in 3Q Will Likely Continue Through 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron 3Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FACE HEADWINDS IN COMPONENT MARKETPLACE DURING MUCH IF NOT ALL OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ SigmaTron International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMA)

