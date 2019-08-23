Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) as Market Value Rose; Park West Asset Management Lifted Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83M market cap company. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 3.30M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 08, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parthenon Limited Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard invested in 68,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 1,104 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Invest Inc reported 7,350 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Capital Prtn holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Activision Blizzard Stock Fall 35% Since June 2018? – Forbes” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Activision Blizzard Investors Should Pull The Trigger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 43,700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Baskin has invested 1.42% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 201,987 are held by Shell Asset Management Communication. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 723 were accumulated by Synovus Financial. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 338,352 are held by Gp Inc. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 36,258 are held by Steinberg Asset. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 22,782 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 296,987 shares to 327,923 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).