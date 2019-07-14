Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holding as Stock Rose; Popular (BPOP) Valuation Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 33,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 111,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 368,350 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 365 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 1,200 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 191,400 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard reported 68,728 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. 7,350 were reported by James Investment Research Inc. Vista Prns holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio. 179,808 are owned by Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,987 were reported by Riverhead Limited Liability Company. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Howe And Rusling accumulated 146 shares. 10 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Boston Advisors Lc holds 4,725 shares. Raging Cap Management Lc holds 5.14% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 680,000 shares. Paragon Cap Management reported 0.18% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 24,343 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 7,426 shares. Frontier Cap Management Comm Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1.97M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 132,907 shares. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 0.2% or 37,323 shares. 34,339 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Hillsdale Mngmt accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 12,764 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $278,000 were sold by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, January 30.