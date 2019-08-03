Vista Capital Partners Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $832,572; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Raised by $220.22 Million Its Holding

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.25 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,026 shares. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 134,910 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 1.24% or 16,555 shares. Boston Common Asset Llc reported 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S&Co stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Capital Management Inc has 1,200 shares. Howe Rusling reported 4.06% stake. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd accumulated 53,748 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Insur Commerce stated it has 1.42 million shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset accumulated 761,502 shares. 6,946 are held by Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares to 415,303 shares, valued at $64.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,272 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds, Israel-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Elm Advisors Lc stated it has 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Mngmt Ltd Company has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Illinois-based Nadler Group has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Papp L Roy & Associate reported 370 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oz Mgmt LP has 2.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 152,425 were reported by Meritage Group Inc Lp. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Com holds 4,850 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Mar Vista Investment Llc holds 64,133 shares. Central Corporation invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Odey Asset Gru Limited owns 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,600 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com owns 1,847 shares. 49,711 are owned by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Co. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated stated it has 6,511 shares.