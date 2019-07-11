Vista Capital Partners Has Lowered Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake by $337,512 as Share Price Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $632,158

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,930 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 86,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.38 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 1,571 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Blackrock reported 1,104 shares. James Inv Research reported 7,350 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 68,728 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Bancorp Of America De reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Co stated it has 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Cap Ptnrs holds 359,482 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Honeywell International Inc.’s (NYSE:HON) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.