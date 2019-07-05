Vista Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $832,572; Blair William & Company Lowered Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding as Share Price Declined

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.22M, down from 69,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $386.04. About 283,376 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament Lc accumulated 681 shares. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability reported 10,082 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 232,304 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 353 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Co has 3,669 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 11,305 shares. Tillar holds 1.03% or 1,003 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,348 shares. Barnett & Com reported 71 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2,465 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $364.14 million for 20.58 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. The insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million. On Tuesday, February 12 SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,615 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 was made by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has 1,122 shares. Stifel invested in 41,604 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 615 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 34,387 shares. Dupont Cap invested in 24,531 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Synovus Financial has 12,013 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,705 shares. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Natixis holds 1,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 20,311 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% or 74,709 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management owns 5,800 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 32,739 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 28,740 shares to 166,544 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 52,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).