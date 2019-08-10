Vista Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $613,392

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 3,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55 million, down from 231,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 7,778 shares traded or 68.76% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on February 08, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron (JCTCF) Applies to Delist from Toronto Stock Exchange – StreetInsider.com” published on September 28, 2012 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1,104 shares. Vista Cap Prtn invested in 359,482 shares. James Inv Inc reported 0% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,200 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Lc stated it has 179,808 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 191,400 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment holds 3,396 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). City Tru Company Fl accumulated 1.37% or 20,703 shares. Thompson Invest Management Inc holds 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 27,430 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc has 106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7.88 million were reported by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp owns 13,723 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Management Lc invested in 34,259 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ima Wealth holds 17,863 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Ltd owns 1.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 53,481 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Lc holds 1.06 million shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 17,983 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp holds 4% or 282,544 shares.