Vista Capital Partners Has Cut Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holding by $337,512 as Stock Price Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Raised Its Position by $4.51 Million as Valuation Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc analyzed 42,189 shares as the company's stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.32M market cap company. It closed at $7.87 lastly. It is down 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 191,400 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 1,104 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Invest Rech reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Capital Prtnrs stated it has 359,482 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha" on January 13, 2016

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.