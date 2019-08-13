Vista Capital Partners Has Boosted Portland General Elec (POR) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Regions Financial (RF) Holding by $974,960

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 69,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 9.20M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 315,954 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13M for 9.17 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 56,550 shares to 87,750 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 18,264 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd holds 0.09% or 23,615 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 7.51M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 225 shares. 486 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 63,333 shares. Pitcairn reported 18,902 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,500 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 60,900 shares. City Holdings holds 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 395 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has 21,787 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 117,190 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 37,148 shares. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,789 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Mycio Wealth Prns Llc holds 11,387 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.27M were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. 91 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Co. Swiss National Bank owns 162,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 17,956 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.02% or 139,130 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated reported 4,050 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 7,568 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 301,536 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.05% or 5,124 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 59,357 were reported by Art Ltd Liability Co. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 313,934 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.