Vista Capital Partners Decreased Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Valuation Rose, American International Group Has Upped Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1,627 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 20,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 63,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 42,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 605,841 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,728 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Parthenon Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 191,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Company. Blackrock Inc reported 1,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 2 shares stake. Vista Capital reported 359,482 shares stake. Natl Bank Of America De holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech stated it has 7,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,235 shares to 107,736 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,470 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

