Vista Capital Partners Cut Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Position by $337,512 as Stock Value Rose; Wynnefield Capital Lifted Holding in Landec (LNDC) by $634,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1,705 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 120,753 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech holds 7,350 shares. Vista Prns Inc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Bancorporation Of America De holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 191,400 shares. Parthenon Ltd holds 179,808 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company accumulated 830,683 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Company holds 307,931 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 53,174 shares or 0% of the stock. J Goldman & Company Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 1.59 million shares. Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 39,307 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 298,473 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Natl Investment Services Wi has 0.38% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 329,345 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.