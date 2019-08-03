Vista Capital Partners Cut Its Stake in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) as Valuation Rose; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 56,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 376,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 433,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 9,796 shares traded or 126.18% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com accumulated 191,400 shares. Vista Prtnrs Inc reported 359,482 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 68,728 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 2 shares. Parthenon Lc has invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Investment holds 0% or 7,350 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron (JCTCF) Applies to Delist from Toronto Stock Exchange – StreetInsider.com” on September 28, 2012, also Quotes.Wsj.com with their article: “LL Stock Price & News – Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. – Wall Street Journal” published on April 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron: Undervalued and Under the Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2010 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca holds 0.02% or 8,999 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 341,485 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 605,347 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. 88,258 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications reported 0% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 32,405 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.09% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.46 million shares. 9,959 were reported by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation. Shufro Rose And Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 71,117 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 98,600 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 46,495 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMD, TWTR, NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05 million was sold by Kapuria Samir.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 71,971 shares to 313,668 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 40,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).