Vista Capital Partners Cut Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake by $337,512; Valuation Rose; Orleans Capital Management Position In Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) Was Has Lifted

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 285 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) by 100.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 14,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 2.58M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” on July 12, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on February 08, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Vista Capital Partners Inc has invested 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 1,200 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 68,728 shares. James Invest Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 7,350 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 191,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon has invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Prtn has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 936 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 2.94 million shares. Hilltop Holdg Incorporated accumulated 11,498 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 1.59% or 708,100 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.03 million shares. Colony Gp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,722 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,066 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.06 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Central Bank owns 4,422 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 133,100 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 60,885 shares. State Street accumulated 0.19% or 37.18M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock or 37,460 shares. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E..