Vista Capital Partners Cut Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Position by $337,512; Hsbc Holdings Plc Stake in Ingersoll (IR) Has Cut by $2.49 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 69,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 706,202 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 1,401 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 0% or 68,728 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. James Inv Research reported 7,350 shares. Vista Prns Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 359,482 shares. Parthenon Ltd has 0.34% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $461.89M for 15.64 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based King Luther Cap Management Corp has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Quantum Cap Management reported 2,108 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 13,676 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 16,918 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Srb Corporation stated it has 6,811 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 109,533 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Optimum Investment Advsr invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bailard stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc stated it has 7,968 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership invested in 406,531 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 86,755 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 14,848 shares.