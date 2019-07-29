Vista Capital Partners Cut By $337,512 Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 749 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 894 trimmed and sold stock positions in Johnson & Johnson. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.84 billion shares, up from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Johnson & Johnson in top ten holdings decreased from 525 to 477 for a decrease of 48. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 837 Increased: 620 New Position: 129.

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF)’s stock rose 10.77%. The Vista Capital Partners Inc holds 359,482 shares with $3.17M value, down from 401,671 last quarter. Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New now has $31.12M valuation. It closed at $7.82 lastly. It is up 5.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results – Stockhouse” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Gru reported 68,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 179,808 shares in its portfolio. Vista Cap Prns reported 0.65% stake. James Investment reported 7,350 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $352.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson for 13.00 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 7.82 million shares or 12.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 11.9% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 11.81% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.61 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.62% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 4.51 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom