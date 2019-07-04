Vista Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Its Position by $998,784

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 41,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,694 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 454,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 64,855 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb Invest Advsrs has 8,665 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth owns 6,436 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Llc, Alabama-based fund reported 310,602 shares. Baillie Gifford & has invested 8.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,898 shares. 21,402 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 60,868 shares. 386,695 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 866 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,375 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch Associate In has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt has 11,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 118,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 2.39M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research reported 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 16,977 shares. Sei Investments Company owns 5,677 shares. 12,052 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 4,721 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Legal General Group Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 66,359 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 5,228 shares.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.04 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.