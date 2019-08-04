Vista Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Portland General Elec (POR); Insperity Com (NSP) Position Increased by Reinhart Partners Inc

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 11,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 46,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 487,450 shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.40M shares traded or 178.99% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,842 shares to 819,205 shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,586 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. Shares for $3.76M were sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 2,546 shares valued at $336,327 was made by SHARP DOUGLAS S on Tuesday, February 12. $250,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by ALLISON JAMES D on Monday, February 11. MINCKS JAY E also sold $1.02M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mngmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 2,182 shares. American Century Companies holds 30,809 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 1,593 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bogle Lp De accumulated 1% or 105,710 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Pnc Financial has 0.05% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 441,386 shares. Kames Capital Plc owns 0.32% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 91,460 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 50,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 42,622 shares. 518,248 are held by Fmr Ltd Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc New York reported 2.87% stake. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.24% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd reported 0.33% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.01% stake.

