Vista Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $832,572 as Stock Declined; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 802,634 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 82,267 are owned by Ci Invests. Stanley has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Capital Mgmt reported 7,173 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Capital Grp holds 1,474 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.24 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.71% or 54,409 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.12% or 1,498 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.98% or 1,290 shares. Kistler owns 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 748 shares. South Carolina-based Colonial Advsrs has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thornburg Investment Mngmt accumulated 21,757 shares. 2,647 are owned by Linscomb And Williams. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability accumulated 11,544 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.