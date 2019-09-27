Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

This is a contrast between Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 14.08M -8.70 0.00 Digi International Inc. 13 2.44 27.53M 0.44 29.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 1,691,697,705.15% -149.2% -49.2% Digi International Inc. 206,217,228.46% 3.7% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Digi International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Digi International Inc. has 4.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares and 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares. 14.3% are Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Digi International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats Vislink Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.