Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Both Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -8.70 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vislink Technologies Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Risk and Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cool Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Vislink Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cool Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.