Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.33 N/A -8.70 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.48 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ClearOne Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, ClearOne Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vislink Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares and 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance while ClearOne Inc. has 72.8% stronger performance.

Summary

ClearOne Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.