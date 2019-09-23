Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.28 N/A -8.70 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 1.04 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 demonstrates Vislink Technologies Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vislink Technologies Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CalAmp Corp. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CalAmp Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. and CalAmp Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively CalAmp Corp. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 35.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 79.7% respectively. About 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are CalAmp Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year CalAmp Corp. has weaker performance than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.