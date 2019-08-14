Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) Touches $0.93 Low on Aug, 14; New South Capital Management Has Cut Belmond LTD (BEL) Stake By $12.46 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Belmond Ltd (BEL) stake by 26.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 519,130 shares as Belmond Ltd (BEL)’s stock 0.00%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.45 million shares with $36.17M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Belmond Ltd now has $ valuation. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

The stock of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $0.88 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.93 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.09M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $104,650 less. The stock decreased 9.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $0.93. About 866,462 shares traded. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has declined 82.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.03% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Liberty Siriusxm Group stake by 56,675 shares to 1.67 million valued at $63.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 31,539 shares and now owns 3.06 million shares. Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) was raised too.

