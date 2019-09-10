Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) Reaches $0.80 52-Week Low; Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund Has 0.95 Sentiment

Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 40 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 42 decreased and sold their stakes in Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 22.41 million shares, up from 21.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

The stock of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.73 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.80 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.44 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $0.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.03 million less. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.0195 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8005. About 168,727 shares traded. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has declined 82.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.03% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 2.59% of its portfolio in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund for 66,596 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 510,984 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 864,022 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 85,726 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 111,771 shares traded. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.44 million. The firm designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It currently has negative earnings. It also creates and makes airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies.