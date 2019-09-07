Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparison side by side

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -8.70 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 highlights Vislink Technologies Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Vislink Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. Its rival Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Vislink Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $35.5, while its potential upside is 4.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares and 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.