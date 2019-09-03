Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -8.70 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Vislink Technologies Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vislink Technologies Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vislink Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 26% respectively. 14.3% are Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.