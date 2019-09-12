Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.33 N/A -8.70 0.00 Radware Ltd. 25 4.71 N/A 0.37 70.53

Table 1 highlights Vislink Technologies Inc. and Radware Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vislink Technologies Inc. and Radware Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Radware Ltd. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Radware Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares and 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Radware Ltd. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance while Radware Ltd. has 16.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Radware Ltd. beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.