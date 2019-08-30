Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.33 N/A -8.70 0.00 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Nokia Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nokia Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Vislink Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nokia Corporation’s potential upside is 61.29% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 7.7%. Insiders held 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nokia Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nokia Corporation beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.