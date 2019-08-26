Vision Capital Management Upped United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake By $620,490; Comcast (CMCSA) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 14.90% above currents $42.43 stock price. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target. See Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Initiate

14/06/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

Vision Capital Management Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) stake by 117.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vision Capital Management Inc acquired 5,590 shares as United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Vision Capital Management Inc holds 10,349 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 4,759 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B now has $95.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 10.76% above currents $111.28 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, March 14. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 342,773 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Trust Bankshares accumulated 869 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 2.24M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gru invested in 1,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc owns 71,742 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,080 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.31% or 42,078 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hanson Doremus Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Shine Advisory Ser has 8 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 71 shares. Df Dent holds 0.01% or 2,941 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,834 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold Comcast Corporation shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.19M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Group Lc holds 7,661 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Llc accumulated 3.34% or 268,152 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 187,035 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.14% or 34,895 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 991,730 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 4.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smithfield Tru reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Business Financial Ser Inc invested in 0.06% or 9,050 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.07% or 15,524 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 5.22 million shares in its portfolio. Portland Global Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 851,087 shares. Fairview Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).