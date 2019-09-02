Vision Capital Management Upped Its Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) as Share Value Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.50 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 14,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 18,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,960 were reported by Mai Capital Management. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company has 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 121,028 shares. Summit Financial Strategies reported 3,342 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State reported 176,994 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 1.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 199,105 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co invested 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,439 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has 5,009 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ent Finance Svcs invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackenzie stated it has 2.78M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,657 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 121,448 were reported by Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Pacific Global Invest Management accumulated 76,653 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,553 shares to 73,578 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,106 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).