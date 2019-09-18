Vision Capital Management Upped Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $753,420; As Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Stock Price Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Upped by $6.89 Million Its Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.92. About 48,111 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 325.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 765,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 57,240 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 750,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $42.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 174,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Towle And Communication has invested 2.73% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 31,461 shares. Investors has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 1.66M shares. Assetmark accumulated 78 shares. 205,207 are owned by D E Shaw And Comm. Bogle Invest Management Lp De accumulated 0.07% or 99,316 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 115,761 shares. 1,409 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). American Group holds 0% or 18,922 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 5,873 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,648 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 414,671 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 738,347 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research owns 8,033 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 69,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 4,133 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 17,227 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 583 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 83,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 2,780 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 9,438 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 41,907 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru invested in 0% or 5,451 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 6,801 shares. 935,933 are held by Swedbank.