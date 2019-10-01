Vision Capital Management Trimmed Visa Com Cl A (V) Position by $743,208; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Wexford Capital LP Boosted Position by $8.32 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 52,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 3.79M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 281.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 41,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 56,660 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, up from 14,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.21. About 719,930 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,754 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $50.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,942 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 2.38% or 90,545 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 49,551 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5.56M shares. 43,022 were reported by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc has 8,861 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 4.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Weybosset & Mgmt Limited Com has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gladius Management LP holds 0.01% or 1,297 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 335,977 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hgk Asset Management Inc has 9,770 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 94,866 shares. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca invested in 2.84% or 17,803 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,686 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 25,135 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.36 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Anchor Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Counselors Of Maryland Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 400 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 186,659 shares stake. Fil stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 61,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Advisors Ltd reported 31,425 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 4,962 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 44,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 0.11% or 44,731 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Communications has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 21,926 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 159,022 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 75,000 shares to 70,506 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.