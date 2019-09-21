Vision Capital Management Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) Decreased by $1.33 Million; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $945,250 as Market Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 35,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 2.35 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, down from 82,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 4,601 shares to 60,678 shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.13 million shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $218.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 14.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.