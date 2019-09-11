Vision Capital Management Raised United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trimmed Its Stake by $608,034 as Valuation Declined

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $178.58. About 1.60 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 3.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S Com holds 0.09% or 8,105 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 75 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Management Mi has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gam Ag owns 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 83,131 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has 1.7% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Family Office Lc owns 3,610 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,897 shares. Bb&T owns 0.73% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 674,702 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc stated it has 46,090 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Commerce invested in 0.32% or 22,739 shares. Optimum Advisors invested in 18,791 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 4,835 shares. 14,269 are held by Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $708.56 million for 16.18 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 6,067 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust owns 10,212 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Pacific Inv Management Co stated it has 3,113 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Co holds 0.54% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 10,782 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,610 shares. 8,242 were accumulated by Goelzer Management. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 226,406 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.06% or 338,250 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 6,248 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 38,395 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.21% or 11,693 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 15,728 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,848 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,206 shares.

