Vision Capital Management Raised Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Alps Advisors Upped First Majestic S (AG) Position by $2.02 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Majestic S (AG) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 335,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 921,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 585,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Majestic S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 295,072 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $38.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream by 580,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.74M shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logisti.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Lc has 2.46% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 861,963 were accumulated by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership. 34,899 are held by Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 79,117 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated reported 17,634 shares. 78,504 are owned by Grimes And Inc. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co stated it has 23 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 76,008 shares. Eastern Financial Bank reported 3,513 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd reported 142,144 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company stated it has 194,730 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr accumulated 9,332 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 7,501 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity holds 1.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,593 shares.

