Vision Capital Management Raised Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Market Value Rose, Holder Hartline Investment Has Trimmed Position

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania-based First Tru has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 198,643 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Mngmt reported 3,158 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 23.75% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Patten Gru stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Llp has 1.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 778,123 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 604 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 168,250 shares. Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,698 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,851 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners Ltd stated it has 58,346 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 11,728 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp has 1.44% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 618,535 are owned by Pictet Asset Ltd. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bb&T holds 0.29% or 174,363 shares in its portfolio. 2,552 were accumulated by Two Sigma Ltd Llc. Bessemer Gru reported 0.03% stake. Smithfield Tru Company owns 6,180 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 2,545 shares. Ent Fincl Services reported 566 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 34.24M shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 128,319 shares to 176,482 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 13,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

