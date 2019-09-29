Vision Capital Management Raised F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $753,420 as Valuation Declined; Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $607,568

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,466 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 8,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,106 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 299,561 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,224 shares. 509,877 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 1,502 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 0.33% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 9,330 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 32,923 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 416,303 shares. De Burlo Group Inc has invested 0.71% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Blackrock has 0.18% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 11.45M shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 34,364 shares. 1,163 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Prtn. Anderson Hoagland And Co has invested 2.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,138 shares to 9,596 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,551 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina A Long-Term Buy, With Caveats – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 45% Earnings Growth, Did Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Biosciences and Illumina extend merger deadline to March 31, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 227,421 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 61,410 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 6,053 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 17,194 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 335,603 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Da Davidson & holds 6,048 shares. 36,063 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 135,338 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech accumulated 8,033 shares. California-based Utd Financial Advisers Llc has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). United Service Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 96,766 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 104,313 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Edgestream Limited Partnership has 2.7% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.2% or 187,982 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Piper Jaffray Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.