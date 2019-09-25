Vision Capital Management Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 12,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 10,672 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 23,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 2.28M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 52,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 10.43M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

