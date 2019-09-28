Vision Capital Management Position in Cvs Health Com (CVS) Decreased by $712,422; Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Boosted by $304,335 as Share Value Were Volatile

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 296,293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59M, up from 289,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 217,630 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 13,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trustmark Savings Bank Department has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). C Group Holdg A S stated it has 516,015 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 58,972 were accumulated by Punch And Assoc Inv. New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 14,968 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14.31M shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Co has 15,088 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 26,350 shares. Investment House Limited Liability reported 39,989 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Mngmt owns 62,213 shares. 6,681 were reported by Jnba Finance Advisors. Utah Retirement reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 35,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $381.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5,196 shares to 13,005 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,416 shares to 396,494 shares, valued at $53.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,944 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

