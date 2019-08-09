Vision Capital Management Maintains Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Ilumina (ILMN) Holder Tirschwell & Loewy Raised Its Holding

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $298.44. About 672,687 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated holds 1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 23,530 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,580 shares. Johnson Gru accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Investments Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 164,706 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Charter Trust Communication, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,177 shares. Waters Parkerson & Comm Ltd Liability Co has 800 shares. Smith Salley Assoc invested in 0.08% or 1,628 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 16,277 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 105,845 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 26,838 shares. Carroll Assocs has 37 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Warns on Q2 Revenue – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Illumina Tumbled 18.7% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer reported 5,885 shares stake. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 2.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.01% or 83 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 68,114 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm owns 20,416 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8 shares. Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Corporation has 42,278 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com reported 1,681 shares. Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca owns 20,465 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 6,622 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 44,141 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 32.72% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.