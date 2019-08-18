Vision Capital Management Lowered Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding by $939,060; Midas Management Boosted At&T (T) Stake by $325,500

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 72,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 251,276 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3,022 shares. Camarda Finance Lc invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Capital World Invsts accumulated 428,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 89,417 were reported by Burns J W Commerce. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 3,503 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 3,346 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1.81% or 362,235 shares. Brown Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.41% stake. Fcg Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 3,223 shares. Scotia Cap reported 423,415 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,235 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.