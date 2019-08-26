Vision Capital Management Lowered Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position by $939,060 as Share Price Rose; Trust Company Of Virginia Maintains Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO)

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 511,221 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.61. About 11,724 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,631 shares to 14,577 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,338 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 3,698 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 1.54M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,628 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Lc has 1.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,234 are owned by Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Covington Investment holds 1.52% or 60,624 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 626,273 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 3,900 shares. Calamos Advsrs accumulated 385,165 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Finance Retail Bank N A invested in 1.1% or 120,403 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,893 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc holds 1.84% or 214,693 shares in its portfolio. North stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 28,027 shares.