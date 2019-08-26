Vision Capital Management Lowered Electronic Arts Com (EA) Position By $506,313; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Vision Capital Management Inc holds 26,902 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 31,915 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc Com now has $27.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 74.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 58,970 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 20,429 shares with $1.36M value, down from 79,399 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $55.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 7.13 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,500 are owned by Gam Holdg Ag. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.24% or 1.09M shares. Melvin Mngmt LP invested 1.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 15,299 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Utah Retirement stated it has 55,978 shares. Swedbank has 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.24% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,135 shares. Ent Finance Services invested in 0.01% or 262 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fmr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.44M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 5,403 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 14.58% above currents $92.91 stock price. Electronic Arts had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. SunTrust maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 34,375 shares to 152,245 valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 5,175 shares and now owns 38,696 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 471,618 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks. Brighton Jones Llc invested in 0.06% or 7,057 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc invested in 0.53% or 25,373 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 1.21% or 10.64M shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Enterprise Fincl Svcs invested in 0.15% or 9,999 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.86% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bryn Mawr has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 3,016 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Saturna has 6,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 218,613 are held by Tudor Corp Et Al. Duncker Streett And Com holds 0.37% or 23,809 shares.

