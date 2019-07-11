Vision Capital Management Lowered Electronic Arts Com (EA) Position by $506,313; Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Its Kb Home (KBH) Position by $10.05 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 418,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,644 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 755,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 664,313 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.22M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.49% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluemountain Capital Lc reported 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Anderson Hoagland invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Technology Crossover Mgmt Vi Ltd Liability holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 609,035 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 385,586 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,435 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 282,651 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 10,918 shares. Leisure Capital holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,608 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 25,049 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 18,036 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc has 5,165 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 20,497 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 2,360 shares stake. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,629 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 321,454 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn owns 255,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited Company reported 1,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 2.82M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company holds 173,813 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 417,043 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 51,014 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 105,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 157,100 shares. Mcf Lc holds 0% or 678 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers owns 34,647 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 1.18M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 10,307 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has 131,583 shares.