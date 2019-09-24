Vision Capital Management Lifted Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding By $2.95 Million; Omega Flex Has 2.43 Sentiment

Omega Flex Inc (OFLX) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.20, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 34 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 14 decreased and sold their equity positions in Omega Flex Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.58 million shares, up from 2.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Omega Flex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 13.

Vision Capital Management Inc increased Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) stake by 201.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vision Capital Management Inc acquired 16,013 shares as Amgen Inc Com (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Vision Capital Management Inc holds 23,942 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 7,929 last quarter. Amgen Inc Com now has $118.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.76. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $996.31 million. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings. It has a 50.9 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and AutoSnap brand names.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 27,172 shares traded or 124.23% up from the average. Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) has declined 17.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex, Inc., Announces 1st Qtr. 2018 Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Flex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFLX); 19/04/2018 – Omega Flex 1Q EPS 41c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 10/04/2018 Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – OMEGA FLEX INC SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, SHR WAS $0.41

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Omega Flex, Inc. for 1.39 million shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 55,302 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 6,516 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,195 shares.

