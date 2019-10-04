Vision Capital Management Increases Position in Amgen Com (AMGN); Grimes & Company Increased Kla (KLAC) Stake by $734,904 as Stock Value Rose

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.38 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 90,204 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 83,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.24. About 750,599 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 5,388 shares to 251,170 shares, valued at $29.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 127,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,213 shares, and cut its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI).

