Vision Capital Management Increases Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $665,180

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.25M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 5,117 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 463,072 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 18,543 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 8,480 shares. Blackrock invested in 9,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Inc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 286,600 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Minerva Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.92% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The New York-based Needham Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 77,257 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Mizuho: 7 Long-Term Value Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Releases Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of EEI earnings conference call or presentation 3-Jun-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Limited Liability Co has 17,543 shares. Private Advisor Ltd stated it has 78,427 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 54,913 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc owns 17,361 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated invested in 1.14% or 373,944 shares. Private Wealth Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,766 shares. Mcdaniel Terry invested in 2.91% or 151,876 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited has 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,698 shares. Cambridge stated it has 2,508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 25,429 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Holt Capital Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 17,655 shares. Wade G W holds 101,435 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).