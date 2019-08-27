Vision Capital Management Increases Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS); Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Decreased Its Position by $1.50 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 1.75M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 38,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 56,520 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 94,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 6.17M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 144,359 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 109,657 shares. Security Tru invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vanguard Gp holds 0.24% or 55.41 million shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management Corp owns 201,828 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 18,559 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 78,504 were reported by Grimes Com. Investment House Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 19,500 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company reported 66,196 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 169,362 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 2.55 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank Com holds 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 13,172 shares. First Foundation reported 448,973 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 15,254 shares to 22,379 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (Call) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 968 shares. Vident Inv Advisory holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 96,682 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 12,367 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Biltmore Wealth invested in 15,800 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 13,025 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Srs Invest Management Lc holds 1.04% or 1.15M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 21,500 shares. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 667,278 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10.79 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 6.23M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc owns 14.19M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.