Vision Capital Management Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Has Upped by $620,490 as Stock Price Rose; As Intelsat Sa (Call) (I) Share Price Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.75 Million

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 1.01M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (Call) (I) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 183,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 364,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 285,301 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Serv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Advisor Group Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 78,427 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc reported 408,347 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,869 shares. Smith Moore And reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.01M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 503 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 2,281 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 16,328 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 16,813 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 33,814 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,410 shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment has invested 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Counsel Inc reported 40,809 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 5,997 shares to 12,997 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 17,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.