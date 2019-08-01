Vision Capital Management Has Upped United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position by $620,490 as Stock Value Rose; Exelon (EXC) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 55,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 151,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 207,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 6.47M shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.57M shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Axa has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 606,417 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 3.29 million shares. 14,306 are held by Wagner Bowman Corp. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kistler reported 6,863 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth owns 200 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Commerce Tx holds 101,840 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 2.8% or 813,351 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 69,148 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.37% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 325,131 shares. Bokf Na owns 34,892 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 278,984 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.98% or 16,700 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 64,095 shares to 69,470 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 43,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability holds 178,801 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 1.11 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 144,962 were reported by Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas. Monroe Bank & Trust And Tru Mi owns 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,770 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American National Registered Advisor holds 0.49% or 7,942 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 21,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc stated it has 44,483 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 26,421 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 57,875 shares or 0.25% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 73,580 are held by Vantage Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25 shares. Scotia Cap has 235,687 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.